Coaches of world famous football club Juventus will be training Edinburgh kids

Coaches from one of the world’s biggest football clubs will help youngsters play the ‘Juventus Way’ as part of a training camp to be hosted at the University of Edinburgh Sport & Exercise facility in Peffermill Road.

Coaches from the Italian champions will train boys and girls at the University’s Peffermill Pitches.

Juventus Academy is coming to Edinbrugh

Taking place from October 14-18, the week-long camp will put young players through their paces, using University facilities to help them shoot, pass and dribble like some of the game’s brightest stars.

University of Edinburgh Sport & Exercise Department said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Juventus Academy this October and look forward to a successful partnership in the future.

"We look forward to welcoming all the players and coaches to enjoy some of the finest pitches in Scotland."

'The Old Lady...'

Nicknamed ‘The Old Lady’, Juventus is Italy’s most-decorated football club and has won the country’s Serie A title for the past eight seasons.

Staff from Turin will be supported by Scottish coaches to work with youngsters aged 8-14, to develop their technical, physical and mental abilities.

Paul Clelland, from Juventus Academy Scotland, said: "Following on from the success of our first camp in Aberdeen in August, we are delighted to bring our next training camp to Edinburgh in October.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the players to train the ‘Juventus Way; and are sure that they'll enjoy the experience and learn to think differently around their football development.

"We are looking forward to using the fantastic facilities for football at the University of Edinburgh Sport and Exercise at the beginning of our partnership together.”

