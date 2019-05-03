'Complete broke' Tony Slattery launches Fringe show crowdfunder

Comedy star Tony Slattery has launched a fundraiser to get to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, claiming he is "completely broke" - days after revealing he once had a £4000 a week cocaine habit.

The star of Whose Line Is It Anyway? has apologised for "begging" to his fans to support him put on his solo show at The Stand in August.

He will be returning to the event where he show to fame in 1981 when he won the first Fringe Perrier Award along with the Cambridge Footlights.

Slattery has given a number of recent interviews discussion his struggles with bipolar disorder and substance addiction. He had a breakdown in 1996, fuelled by a daily diet of two bottles of vodka and 10g of cocaine.

Slattery posted a link to his fundraising page on Twitter, along with a news report on how the costs of appearing at the Fringe meant it was now the performer’s equivalent of the student loan, with the average budget for a solo show now almost £10,000.

He told his Twitter followers: "Sorry in advance for this. I'm doing Edinburgh Fringe and it COSTS.

"I apologise for coming begging to you but I really am completely broke! If you unfollow me as a result I totally understand. If you have any questions about the expenses, please don't hesitate to ask and I will explain as best I can.

"Please, please, please don't feel guilty if you can't help or break the bank to donate. A pound would be amazing. I know it's tough for everyone."

Slattery revealed his battles against depression in an interview in The Scotsman last year.

He said at the time: "There’s a history in my family of depression and I feel very strongly about it, with this mixture of things. Is it upbringing, is it nature, is it nurture, is it idiopathic? Does it come from nowhere?"

"Like anything, there is always the danger it can be used as an excuse for jumping on a populist bandwagon that is in vogue.

"Mostly people will see through that. I don’t think you can have too much discussion but there’s always the potential for anything to be hijacked.”