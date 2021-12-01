The latest data shows 97 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week November 22-28.

This is an increase of one on the previous week and takes the total number of people in Scotland who have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus to 12,127, according to National Records of Scotland (NRS) data.

Of the latest deaths, 18 were people aged under 65, 34 were aged 65-74 and 45 were 75 or older.

A total of 97 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded in Scotland in the week to November 28, the latest statistics show.

Fife was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 11, followed by Glasgow with 10 deaths and South Lanarkshire with eight.

The majority of the deaths – 82 – occurred in hospital, with nine at home or in a non-institutional setting and six in care homes.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS statistical services director, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,270, which is 140, or 12%, more than the five-year average.”