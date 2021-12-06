Coronavirus: 23 new cases of Omicron variant in Scotland
Scotland has recorded 23 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 71.
The figures published by the Scottish Government show there were 3,894 total coronavirus cases recorded and no deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,649.
The daily test positivity rate was 12.8%, up from 9.6% the previous day.
There were 591 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up five on the day before, with 43 in intensive care, down two.
The daily figures are higher than expected due to a backlog of tests.
Earlier today, it was announced by NHS Highland that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.