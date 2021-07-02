With Scotland reporting over 4,000 positive coronavirus cases yesterday in a new record for daily cases, the Scottish Government is continuing to stress the importance of getting tested for covid-19 regularly.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to highlight this in her upcoming briefing today (July 2) as the Delta variant continues to see cases soar in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus: How to report a Covid test result in the UK? Should I get tested after I've been vaccinated? (Picture: Ben Birchall/PA)

The Scottish Government has been asking that people without symptoms take two lateral flow tests a week, every 3-4 days, to ensure that they are not unwittingly passing on the new variant.

Here’s what you need to know about reporting your Covid test result and whether you’re still at risk after having the vaccine.

How to report a Covid test result?

When taking a lateral flow test you should see your result appear on the device within half an hour of adding your specimen to it, with two lines displayed on the device at the C and T lines indicating a positive result – even if the second ‘T’ line is faint.

A negative result will show up as a single line across C, while an invalid result will be shown in a single T line or no lines at all.

Regardless of whether your result was positive or negative, you should still report it to the UK Government’s test reporting platform within 24 hours of getting it so that you can help to reduce the possibility for further spread of the virus in your local area and to vulnerable members of your community.

To report your result, you can do so online at the UK Government website here but you can also report your test result by calling the phone number in your test kit’s instructions.

After reporting your result you should soon receive a confirmation.

If you had a positive lateral flow result you should also self-isolate and book a PCR test within 48 hours – these are sent to a lab to be tested once completed and as such do not require you to report the result yourself.

These results usually take up to 48 hours or three days to receive.

Should I get tested after I've been vaccinated?

While your chances of getting coronavirus are much lower after having your first dose of the vaccine, scientists have increasingly warned that even having both doses of a vaccine does not make you fully immune to the virus.

This comes after many, like BBC presenter Andrew Marr, claimed to have caught covid-19 after being double-vaccinated.

Such reports are an important reminder that while having both doses of the vaccine can offer protection rates of over 85%, they do not always offer complete immunity – especially as the virus continues to mutate and adapt.

So if you start to display any of the Delta variant symptoms identified thus far, or the common coronavirus symptoms of a high temperature, new cough and loss or change in sense of taste and smell, it’s a good idea to get tested as a precautionary measure.

But it is worth bearing in mind that vaccinations are currently playing a huge role in lessening the risk of serious illness for those testing positive for covid-19 and that the vaccine itself, while having side effects which present similarly to symptoms, will not give you coronavirus.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.