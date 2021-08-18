'Uptick in cases across UK' as Scotland records 2,538 new cases in past 24 hours (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

A total of 2,538 new cases of covid have been reported in the past 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 7.5%.

Sadly, there have been 10 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 39 people were in intensive care and 324 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the vaccination programme, 4,065,970 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,498,257 have received their second dose.

Commenting on the recent Scottish Government figures, Humza Yousaf said: “Today's figures serve as reminder virus is v much still with us.

"There is an uptick in cases across UK.”

The Health Secretary urged people to follow rules in place (for example face coverings, self-isolate where appropriate), test yourself regularly, get vaccinated and practice good hygiene measures.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.