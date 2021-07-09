Fully vaccinated people arriving in England from amber list destinations will no longer need to quarantine from 19 July.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the new rule for international travel on Thursday (8 July) in a boost for holidaymakers visiting popular destinations such as Greece and Spain.

Double jabbed Scots are wondering whether a similar rule for self-isolation will be introduced by the Scottish Government.

Currently, people in Scotland England, Northern Ireland and Wales are only allowed to travel to a small number of countries on the green list without the need to self-isolate upon their return.

So, what are the quarantine rules for amber list countries in Scotland?

Here’s what you need to know.

Will the amber list quarantine rules change in Scotland?

Popular holiday destinations like Greece are still on the amber travel list (Shutterstock)

While fully jabbed adults and unvaccinated under 18s will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days when returning from amber list nations to England, the rule does not apply to those in Scotland.

It comes down to the Scottish Government to change quarantine policy north of the border.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is yet to announce whether her administration will follow suit with the quarantine-free plan.

But the SNP leader has not ruled out applying the double vaccine waiver for amber list travellers coming back to Scotland.

Speaking during her Covid press briefing on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon did not give a definitive answer when asked whether her government will adopt the new rule announced by Mr Shapps.

She said MSPs were considering the situation “carefully”, and said a decision would be announced when she makes her next major lockdown update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (13 July).

"We are considering that carefully, and will come to a decision on that fairly soon in terms of whether or not that will apply to people returning to Scotland,” she said.

But Ms Sturgeon warned: "My job is not to take the easy decisions in a quest for popularity, it is to do what I think is most likely to keep the country as safe as possible.”

Fully jabbed holidaymakers are hoping the same quarantine-free rule will come into place in Scotland, since many residents opt to fly in and out of England.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed a final decision will be made on Scotland moving to Level 0 on 19 July ahead of her highly-anticipated announcement next week.

What are the current amber list rules?

At the moment, people returning from amber countries to Scotland must take two post-arrival tests on day two and day eight, as well as quarantining at home for 10 days.

Those in England have the option to pay for a private test on day five to end isolation, but this does not apply in Scotland.

You must also complete a passenger locator form, and take a Covid test before travelling.

The Scottish Government currently advises that no one should be travelling to amber list countries, unless for essential reasons.

Which countries are on the amber list?

The amber list was updated at the end of June, when several tourist hotspots were made green - including Malta, the Balearic Islands and Barbados.

Each list is reviewed every three weeks.

The latest amber list includes the majority of Europe, as well as the US and Canada.

The full list of amber list countries can be found on the Scottish Government website.