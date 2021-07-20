Bella Italia: Edinburgh city centre restaurant set to reopen after closing due to Covid cases
A city centre Italian restaurant is due to reopen again after closing due to staff self isolating.
Bella Italia on the North Bridge in the city centre has been closed for days due to staff requiring to self isolate.
A spokesperson said: “Due to a number of our team having to self-isolate, our Northbridge restaurant is currently closed and we have been redirecting customers to Bella Italia Hanover Street.
"The safety of our teams and our guests is our priority and we hope to reopen on Wednesday.”