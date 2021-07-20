Bella Italia on the North Bridge in the city centre has been closed for days due to staff requiring to self isolate.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a number of our team having to self-isolate, our Northbridge restaurant is currently closed and we have been redirecting customers to Bella Italia Hanover Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella Italia: Edinburgh city centre restaurant set to reopen after closing due to Covid cases

"The safety of our teams and our guests is our priority and we hope to reopen on Wednesday.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.