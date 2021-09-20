Governments worldwide are continuing to highlight the dangers of coronavirus as it spreads across the globe, with powerful new variants such as Delta ushering in higher rates of transmission.

While countries such as New Zealand and the Cayman Islands have successfully managed to keep Covid rates in their nations low, the same cannot be said for everywhere else.

So far, the UK has seen a cumulative total of 7,465,448 coronavirus cases as of 20 September 2021.

Of these, an estimated 6,374,123 have been in England, 535,955 in Scotland, 328,074 in Wales and 227,296 in Northern Ireland.

But which countries have seen the highest Covid cases so far?

Here are the 10 countries with the highest cumulative Covid cases as of 20 September 2021, according the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data unit.

1. India A country with a population of almost 1.4 billion people, India has seen one of the highest world Covid case counts so far with 33.48 million confirmed cases to date. (Image credit: pixabay)

2. Brazil With 21.24 million confirmed Covid cases as of 15 September, Brazil has seen one of the world's highest cumulative coronavirus case counts to date. (Image credit: Fabio Motta/AFP via Getty Images)

3. United Kingdom The UK has seen approximately 7.46 million Covid cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, placing it fourth on the current list of countries with the highest cumulative coronavirus cases. (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Russia 7.17 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Russia to date. (Image credit: Getty Images)