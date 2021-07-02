First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a Covid-19 briefing on Friday afternoon following record high coronavirus case numbers.

The latest 3,823 case numbers represents 10.8% of all tests carried out.

The total number of cases is now 289,279.

The latest figures come after Scotland recorded 4,234 cases yesterday – the first ever time case numbers in Scotland have gone over 4,000 in daily recordings.

There are currently 285 people in hospital with the virus – 10 more than yesterday – and 19 people in intensive care – three more than yesterday.

Sadly, four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths under this daily measures to 7,726.

The First Minister yet again sent her condolences to all those bereaved.

As of this morning, 3,831,770 people have received the first dose of vaccine – an increase of 15,519 since yesterday.

In addition, 14,622 got their second dose yesterday and the total number of second doses is now 2,737,347.

At Friday’s briefing, Ms Sturgeon said today’s vaccine numbers take the country over a ‘significant milestone’ as over 50% of the entire population in Scotland is now fully vaccinated.

“That is an important milestone and one that will be increasing our levels of protection against this virus” , Ms Sturgeon said.

