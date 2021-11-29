The Omicron variant’s emergence has seen countries in Europe and across the world move to close borders and reinstate Covid restrictions in order to prevent the spread of a new, major strain of coronavirus.

So far, six Omicron variant Covid cases have been found in Scotland in Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

In England, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reintroduced mandatory face coverings to be worn on public transport and in public areas such as shops, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that more travel restrictions for the UK are likely to come this week.

Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia were added to the UK red list at 4am Sunday 28 November, following the UK Government’s addition of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe to the red list on Friday 26 November.

But where are Covid cases spiking worldwide?

We looked at which countries had the highest daily new confirmed Covid cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 28 November, according to data collected by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

1. Slovakia Slovakia saw a seven day rolling average of 204 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the seven days to 28 November

2. Czech Republic The Czech Republic recorded the second highest 7 day rolling average of new cases relative to its population, with 183 cases per 100,000 residents in the country in the seven days to 28 November.

3. Belgium Belgium saw a 7 day rolling average of 148 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

4. Austria As of 28 November, Austria has seen an average of 137 new coronavirus cases a day per 100,000 people according to its latest seven day rolling average of daily confirmed cases.