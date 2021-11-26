A new, heavily-mutated Covid-19 variant has been detected, with 77 confirmed cases in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

In addition, there are some confirmed cases in Hong Kong, Botswana, Israel, and Belgium, which is the first European country to detect the variant.

However, experts believe that the variant has spread more widely than these numbers already.

The concern with such a markedly different variant from the original strain of Covid-19 found in Wuhan is that vaccines may not be as effective towards it.

As a result, the UK has introduced new travel rules to protect against this variant.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest Covid-19 variant and what travel rules apply.

What is the Covid-19 variant from South Africa?

The variant has been named B.1.1.529, but is expected to be given a Greek name, similar to the Alpha and Delta variants, by the WHO sometime today.

The key differences that make this variant so different from previous strains are not inherently bad.

However, early tests of this variant have made it clear that it has mutated enough to potentially be less affected by vaccine.

Is the new Covid variant more deadly?

There is no evidence yet as to whether B.1.1.529 is more infectious or more dangerous than previous variants.

The mutation likely came about from one patient whose immune system was unable to beat the virus.

Scientists have also been unable to say whether this vaccine is definitely more resistant to vaccines, as the vaccination rate in South Africa, where it was first identified, is 42% among adults.

A team of scientists from seven universities in South Africa is now studying the variant, with 100 whole genomes of it to test so far.

"This variant did surprise us. It has a big jump on evolution [and] many more mutations that we expected," Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa said.

Professor de Oliveira confirmed that there were 50 mutations in the latest variant, with more than 30 of these on the spike protein.

The spike protein is what most vaccines target, and therefore the reason experts are concerned this variant may be more resistant to vaccines.

Professor de Oliveira wrote on Twitter that South Africa would need support in order to fight this variant.

"The world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it,” he wrote. “By protecting and supporting it, we will protect the world! A plea for billionaires and financial institutions.”

What are the new Covid variant travel restrictions in Scotland?

UK experts described this variant as the “worst one we’ve seen so far”.

The Scottish Government has therefore stated that all travellers returning to Scotland from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana will be required to self-isolate in a Managed Quarantine hotel and take two PCR tests after arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

These travel measures came into place from midday on Friday November 26th.