Now 86% of over 18-year-olds in Scotland are covered by their first dose according to Public Health Scotland’s daily coronavirus data, which also shows that around 60% of the majority of the population have received their second dose.

But as more and more people are called to attend drop-in vaccination clinics in Scotland as fears over the Delta variant rise, some are also experiencing the mild side effects of the vaccine – which appear to differ depending on dose and type of vaccine.

Before we continue let’s be clear: get the vaccine if it’s offered to you. It is the best method we have of keeping people safe from Covid-19.

The vast majority of the UK's adult population have no had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Picture: JPIMEDIA

Currently, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer are the only vaccines approved for use in Scotland’s vaccination programme.

Across all three, the most common side effects tend to be weak and short-lived, with side effects such as having a sore arm from the injection, feeling tired and achy or having a headache and nausea.

In some cases, people have experienced a flu-like reaction to the vaccine in feeling feverish and dizzy – but scientists have warned that this should not be confused with getting covid-19 as a result of the vaccine.

Covid after vaccine: What are the possible side effects after Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines? (Image credit: Tero Visalainen via Getty)

Another, perhaps overlooked form of side effects have been identified for women, as it emerged this month that over 4,000 women have reported menstrual side effects after receiving a Covid vaccine to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Here’s what you can expect of the side effects for each vaccine:

AstraZeneca

Side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine have included the common side effects of: tenderness, pain and bruising at the injection site; feeling unwell, sick or tired; vomiting and diarrhoea; pain in arms and legs; flu-like side effects such as chills, a sore throat, runny nose and high temperature.

Scientists are currently conducting an in-depth study into the vaccine’s links with blood clotting after very rare cases of blood clots were observed in some patients following their AstraZeneca jab.

While stressing the rarity of such instances, the UK Government has said that anyone experiencing symptoms – such as a severe headache that worsens when lying down, bending over, or brings on blurred vision, confusion and drowsiness, as well as any pinprick bruising or bleeding – within four days of having this vaccine should seek immediate medical attention.

Those under the age of 30 are now offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine in the form of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with those over 40 still receiving this vaccine as the NHS states that the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any risks of blood clotting for those in this age group.

Moderna

The Moderna vaccine commonly sees people feeling tired, nauseous or feverish – with vomiting, chills, headaches and muscle aches and stiffness to be expected.

Less common reactions include rashes, redness, hives or temporary sloping of the face on one side (also known as Bell’s Palsy), but this and any facial swelling are rare reactions.

The UK Government advises that those experiencing any of these more rare side effects, along with any wheezing, shortness of breath, stomach pain or swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, should try and get medical help as soon as possible.

Pfizer

Like Moderna and AstraZeneca, the Pfizer vaccine is considered to have many of the same, familiar side effects seen above – with pain, redness and swelling around the site of your infection to be expected along with chills, tiredness, headaches, fevers and diarrhoea.

Muscle and joint pain are also among the side effects seen in over one in every ten people.

More rare symptoms for the Pfizer vaccine which are likely to affect one in 100 people include enlarged lymph nodes, insomnia, itching around the injection site, feeling unwell or having allergic reactions.

To find out more about the vaccines and how to watch out for allergic reactions, visit the NHS Inform website at: https://www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/the-vaccines/side-effects-of-the-coronavirus-vaccines

