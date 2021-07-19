An airlink bus has been converted

The initiative, which follows the success of the teenage booster bus, will see the vehicle become a mobile clinic to support the campaign.

Situated in key places within the community, the bus will enable the NHS Lothian team to carry out both first and second dose (provided they received the first vaccine more than eight weeks ago) vaccinations for those over the age of 18.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director of Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said, “We are delighted to partner with Lothian Buses on our COVID vaccination programme. Through their support, we are able to place pop-up clinics right in the heart of our communities, where we are looking forward to vaccinating as many people as possible.

“Our pop up clinics can deliver both first and second dose vaccinations, and to make it even easier, there is no need to book. Anyone over the age of 18, from any part of Scotland can simply turn up at a time and location that is suitable for you.”

Sarah Boyd, Operations Director, Lothian Buses said: “Lothian Buses are fully committed to the local communities we serve and are delighted to extend our support to NHS Lothian’s COVID vaccination programme. We look forward to taking our bus on tour and welcoming lots of people on board.”

The COVID vaccine bus will be located at Tesco, Musselburgh (Olive Bank Road) – Monday 19 July, 11am-7pm, Tesco, Musselburgh (Olive Bank Road) – Tuesday 20 July, 11am-7pm, Morrisons, Ferry Road, Edinburgh – Wednesday 21 July, 11am-7pm, Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh – Friday 23 July, 11am-7pm

No appointment is necessary, simply turn up at a time that is convenient to you. Pfizer second dose vaccinations are not available at NHS Lothian’s pop-up clinics. This due to the way Pfizer needs to stored and handled. Second doses of Pfizer are still available at all mass vaccination clinics.

This recent initiative follows the ongoing pilot partnership programme with Lothian Buses to provide a mobile vaccination hub to deliver teenage booster jabs for meningitis, polio, diphtheria and tetanus to S4-S6 pupils across the capital which has already proved a big success.

Pat Wynne added: “We have seen how popular our pop-up vaccination clinics can be, as they offer real flexibility. Over the last couple of weeks so many people have come forward for their vaccination which is really fantastic. I hope to welcome many more on board this special Airlink service.”