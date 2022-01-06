Covid: Edinburgh parents asked for their 'understanding' over coronavirus precautions to help children have 'normal school experience'
Parents and carers in Edinburgh have been asked for their understanding regarding necessary Covid-19 precautions in schools to help children to have a ‘normal experience’.
The letter from the City of Edinburgh Council said that despite the fresh wave of cases and concern around lack of staff, their mission hadn’t changed and remains “to keep schools open and deliver the best teaching and learning for all.”
It began: “By now many of you will have experienced Covid-19 firsthand, so will be well aware of how difficult it is to have a ‘normal’ life, through illness or self-isolation.”
It was sent out on Wednesday ahead of pupils and staff returning to classrooms on Thursday from the Christmas break.
From Lorna French, head of schools and lifelong learning, the letter stated the role of parents and carers in keeping schools working as close to normal as possible could not be underplayed.
It then went on to list things that pupils across primary and secondary schools should do to minimise risk.
These included taking regular lateral flow tests, wearing warm clothes – even if that means clothes which aren’t school uniform – and wearing masks in classrooms.
It concluded: "Although we are assuming that there will be more staff absent throughout January, we are doing everything we can for pupils to have their normal school experience… this can’t happen without your help and understanding, so our thanks again.”
Nicola Sturgeon announced in a virtual statement to parliament on Wednesday that the isolation period would be reduced 10-days to 7-days in a bid to ease the pressure facing services across Scotland.