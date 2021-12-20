The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.
Here are the 10 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between December 11 and December 17.
1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge
Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 109 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,620.
Photo: Google
2. Hillside and Calton Hill
Hillside and Calton Hill has a population of 6,043 and recorded 73 cases of coronavirus between December 11 and December 17.
Photo: Google
3. Morningside
Morningside recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 6,021.
Photo: Google
4. Meadows and Southside
Meadows and Southside also recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 this week. This area has a population of 8,492.
Photo: Google