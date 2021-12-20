Covid: Here are the 10 Edinburgh areas with the highest coronavirus rates ahead of Christmas as the Omicron variant continues to spread

Here are the 10 areas of Edinburgh which have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases over the last week.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:35 pm

The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

It comes ahead of Nicola Sturgeon addressing Parliament on Tuesday on the coronavirus situation in Scotland as Christmas approaches.

Here are the 10 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between December 11 and December 17.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 109 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,620.

2. Hillside and Calton Hill

Hillside and Calton Hill has a population of 6,043 and recorded 73 cases of coronavirus between December 11 and December 17.

3. Morningside

Morningside recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 6,021.

4. Meadows and Southside

Meadows and Southside also recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 this week. This area has a population of 8,492.

