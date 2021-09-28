With Scotland recently recording 50 deaths in a single 24 hour period on Friday 24 September, coronavirus is continuing claim lives across the globe as health authorities worldwide races against the Delta variant to get their populations vaccinated.

According to the latest data available from the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there have now been 4,750,658 coronavirus deaths worldwide.

But with a number of countries such as the United States, India and Russia accounting for considerable amounts of the world’s population, it is no wonder that these more populated countries have sadly seen a higher population of the world’s Covid death count.

In the UK, the number of deaths has fallen dramatically since peaking at almost 2,000 in a single day in January 2021.

Looking at the latest data gathered by John Hopkins University, here are the countries worldwide with the highest number of coronavirus deaths in total as of 27 September.

