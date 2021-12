The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

It follows the Health Secretary telling people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of infections.

Here are the 11 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between December 21 and December 26.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 131 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,620.

2. Tollcross Tollcross recorded 113 Covid-19 cases between December 21 and 26. This area has a population of 6,536.

3. Meadows and Southside Meadows and Southside recorded 106 cases of Covid-19 this week. This area has a population of 8,492.

4. Canongate, Southside and Dumbiedykes Canongate, Southside and Dumbiedykes recorded 101 cases of Covid-19 last week. This area has a population of 9,235.