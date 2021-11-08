Covid: Here are the 11 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates this week including Dalmeny, Clermiston and Craiglockhart.

Covid: Here are the 11 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates this week including Dalmeny, Clermiston and Craiglockhart

Here are the 11 areas of Edinburgh which have recorded the highest coronavirus rates over the last week.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:11 am

The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

The worst hit area in Edinburgh this week was Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge with 29 new cases.

Here are the 11 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between October 29 and November 4.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,502.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains

Stenhouse and Saughton Mains has a population of 5,947 and recorded 27 cases of Covid-19 over the last week.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. South Gyle

South Gyle recorded 26 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,027 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Blackhall

Blackhall also recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus last week. This area has a population of 6,028.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
EdinburghPublic Health Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3