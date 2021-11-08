The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.
The worst hit area in Edinburgh this week was Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge with 29 new cases.
Here are the 11 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between October 29 and November 4.
1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge
Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,502.
Photo: Google
2. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains
Stenhouse and Saughton Mains has a population of 5,947 and recorded 27 cases of Covid-19 over the last week.
Photo: Google
3. South Gyle
South Gyle recorded 26 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,027 people.
Photo: Google
4. Blackhall
Blackhall also recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus last week. This area has a population of 6,028.
Photo: Google