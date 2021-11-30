I know there is a concern that the vaccines will be less effective against the new variant.

We don’t yet know if that’s the case.

But even if it is, vaccination will still matter.

Less effective does not mean ineffective.

A booster will significantly improve our protection against all variants.

It really is the most important thing any of us can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

And similarly, if you haven’t yet had your first or second doses, please do that too - it’s now more