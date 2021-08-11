Covid Scotland: 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,498 new cases
Scotland has recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,498 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
It means the death toll under the daily measure is now 8,013.
The daily test positivity rate is 5%.
A total of 356 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 42 patients in intensive care.
So far, 4,034,420 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,375,524 have their second dose.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,421 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows 51 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 2 to August 8, up five on the previous week.
Of the deaths, 15 people were aged under 65, 13 were 65-74, and 23 were aged 75 or older.
There were eight deaths in Glasgow, seven in North Lanarkshire and six in Dundee.