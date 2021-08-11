It means the death toll under the daily measure is now 8,013.

The daily test positivity rate is 5%.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 42 patients in intensive care.

Scotland has recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,498 new cases in the past 24 hours.

So far, 4,034,420 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,375,524 have their second dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,421 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows 51 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 2 to August 8, up five on the previous week.

Of the deaths, 15 people were aged under 65, 13 were 65-74, and 23 were aged 75 or older.

There were eight deaths in Glasgow, seven in North Lanarkshire and six in Dundee.

