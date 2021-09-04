Covid Scotland: 11 more deaths and 6,152 new cases in last 24 hours

The figure, released on Saturday, is down 559 on the day before.

The latest data from the Scottish Government also shows 670 people are in hospital with the illness – up 17 on Friday, when the highest hospital case rate since March was recorded.

Figures also show that 58 people are in intensive care today (Saturday), which is two less than yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has recorded 8,154 deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which includes the 11 fatal cases reported today.

On Thursday, 17 deaths were recorded – the highest daily death figure since July 22, when 22 were reported.

So far, 4,117,147 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,717,587 have received their second dose.

In the last 24 hours 11 additional deaths and 6,152 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Scotland.

The latest case rates come after 51,031 new tests were carried out. Of these, 12.9 per cent reported positive results.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.