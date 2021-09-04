Covid Scotland: 11 more deaths and 6,152 new cases in last 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 6,152 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
The figure, released on Saturday, is down 559 on the day before.
The latest data from the Scottish Government also shows 670 people are in hospital with the illness – up 17 on Friday, when the highest hospital case rate since March was recorded.
Figures also show that 58 people are in intensive care today (Saturday), which is two less than yesterday.
Scotland has recorded 8,154 deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which includes the 11 fatal cases reported today.
On Thursday, 17 deaths were recorded – the highest daily death figure since July 22, when 22 were reported.
So far, 4,117,147 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,717,587 have received their second dose.
The latest case rates come after 51,031 new tests were carried out. Of these, 12.9 per cent reported positive results.