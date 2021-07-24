Covid Scotland: 11 more deaths recorded as another 1,307 people test positive for coronavirus in Scotland
In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded another 1,307 new cases of coronavirus while 11 more deaths were reported according to the latest data released by the Scottish Government.
A total of 23,857 tests were carried out over the last day, and of those that reported results, 6.1 per cent were positive.
With today’s new cases, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is at 337,471.
Yesterday 478 people were in hospital with the virus, this is down 24 from the figure reported on Friday, and 60 people were being treated in intensive care, which is three more than the figure reported on Friday.
The total death toll since the start of the pandemic is now at 7,848 with the additional 11 deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours.
To date, 3,994,883 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,064,441 have received their second dose