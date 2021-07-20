A retail worker takes the temperature of a customer entering the Apple Store on Princes Street.

A total of 1,604 people have tested positive for the virus since the day before, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

To date, 529 people are being treated in hospital having recently tested positive for covid, which is seven less than the day before, and 47 people are being treated in intensive care having tested positive for the virus – two more than yesterday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic is currently 332,455, and the country’s death toll stands at 7,813.

Scotland moved to level 0 on Monday, 19 July, but, speaking during a daily briefing on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the case numbers are “higher than we should be comfortable with” and urged the public to practice caution, despite restrictions easing.

