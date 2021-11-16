A total of 22,733 tests were carried out and of those which reported results, 2,771 came back positive. This was a positivity rate of 12.8 per cent.

Including the additional 17 deaths recorded today, a total of 9,406 people have died in Scotland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday 779 people were in hospital, and 75 people were in intensive care.

To date, 4,331,574 people have received their first dose of a Covd-19 vaccination and 3,930,317 have received their second dose.

The First Minister also announced that 88 per cent of people over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated.

She added that 76 per cent of 12 to 15-year-old’s have had their first dose, and the government is now preparing to start offering second doses to those age groups following yesterday’s updated advice from the JCVI.

