There have been 2,666 new cases of coronavirus reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Two people have died after testing positive for the virus, though it should be noted that Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

829 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed coronavirus and 45 people were in intensive care.

Covid Scotland: 2, 666 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country in the last 24 hours

4,286,044 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,877,849 have received their second dose.

