The Scottish Government has confirmed that 28 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,579.

This figure differs from the weekly death total announced by the National Records of Scotland, which covers all deaths registered where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 10.6% the previous day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 1,020 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down seven in 24 hours, with 71 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,186,743 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,835,013 have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,991 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows that 165 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week September 20-26, an increase of 30 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 28 were people aged under 65, 28 were aged 65-74 and 109 were 75 or older.

Glasgow City was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by South Lanarkshire at 14 and Renfrewshire at 11.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.