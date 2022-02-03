This means the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test has risen to 10,390.

There were 1,083 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 33 on the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19 increased by one to 29.

On Wednesday, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

As of today, 26 cases of the new Covid sub-variant, known as BA.2, have been recorded in Scotland

The figures also show that across Scotland, 4,417,967 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,131,914 having had two doses, and 3,307,067 having received a third dose or booster.

Today, 8,210 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Scotland.

