This brings the death toll of people who tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days under this daily measurement to 10,255.

Last week, a total of 145 deaths were registered where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

8,516 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the last 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1,389 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, which is down three from the previous day, while 32 people were in intensive care yesterday, down two from the previous day.

On Tuesday, January 26, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

As of this morning, 4,407,738 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,115,341 have received their second dose, and 3,269,583 have received a third dose or booster.

32 patients with recently confirmed COVID-19 were in intensive care yesterday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.