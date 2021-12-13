The Scottish Government published the data which shows that 34,138 tests were carried out in the latest 24 hour period, and of those which reported results 11.8 per cent were positive.

No new deaths were reported today however it is important to note that over the weekend Registration Offices are closed.

Yesterday 561 people were in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus, and 39 people were in the intensive care unit.

So far in Scotland, 4,364,519 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,976,670 have received their second dose, and 2,154,571 have received a third dose or booster.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a coronavirus update to parliament on Tuesday and it is expected that she will introduce new measures to try to stop the continued spread of the Omicron variant.

