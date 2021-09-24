The latest figures released by the Scottish Government show that 3,667 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

46,217 tests were carried out in total and of these 8.5 per cent which reported results were positive.

The additional 50 deaths recorded today has taken the death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 8,514.

Scotland hasn’t seen a daily death figure so high since February 23, 2021, when 56 deaths were reported.

Yesterday 1,011 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 which is 46 fewer than the day before, and 79 people were in intensive care, which is seven fewer than the previous day.

To date 4,168,278 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,820,182 have received their second dose.

