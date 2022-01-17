A total of 1,557 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, six fewer than the day before, and 43 were in intensive care, up one.

The death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, remains at 10,059.

A note from the Scottish Government said that from Monday, cases are reported against the first positive reporting date from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or lateral flow test (LFD).

They were previously assigned to a PCR reporting date.

Officials also said one health board in Scotland has not been able to submit Covid-19 data since Sunday, so its data has been rolled forwards from Saturday.

4,400,229 people have received their first dose of a vaccination, 4,087,517 have received their second, and 3,204,311 have received a third dose or booster.

Covid Scotland: 6,221 new cases and no new deaths in last 24 hours .

