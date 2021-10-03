Covid Scotland: About 2,000 news cases and one new death recorded

One new coronavirus death and 2,040 new positive cases have been confirmed in Scotland in the 24 hours to Sunday, the latest figures show.

By Neil Pooran
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 3:57 pm
Figures for deaths at weekends are affected by the fact that most registry offices are closed.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures on Sunday show there have been 28,673 new tests, of which 7.7 per cent were positive.

Scotland's vaccine passport app is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A total of 965 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 71 are in intensive care.

The daily figures also show 4,208,546 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccination and 3,845,180 have received their second dose.

The statistics were published in the wake of the Scottish Government issuing an assurance that “teething problems” with the launch of Scotland’s Covid vaccine passport scheme would be resolved within days.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app was made available to download on Apple and Android devices on Thursday night.

