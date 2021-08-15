Scotland has recorded 1,498 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the latest figures show.

No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s figures from the Scottish Government, though registrar offices are generally closed at weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: Almost 1,500 new cases of coronavirus reported from across the country

There were 331 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 40 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,054,842 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 3,449,901 have received their second dose.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

Last Monday the legal requirements for physical distancing, except in healthcare settings, were removed.

All venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

However some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

Earlier in the week, ScotRail reminded passengers heading to the Edinburgh Festival that masks remain mandatory on its trains and in stations.

It comes as Dr Maggie Wearmouth, a GP and member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was “tragic” that people were not getting fully vaccinated against Covid-19 due to disinformation.

She told Times Radio: “I think my main concern as a jobbing general practitioner is looking at the number of people in my own practice who’ve either had no jabs or only one jab.

“And that’s my concern, speaking as a GP, is that people who had them maybe in March or April this year and they’ve clearly not had their second jab.

“And these people are effectively going to be unvaccinated going through the winter period.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.