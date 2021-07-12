The figures released by the Scottish Government show that in total 21,326 tests were carried out, and of those that reported results, 11.1 per cent were positive.

The death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,757 since no additional deaths were reported today.

There were 469 people in hospital yesterday with coronavirus, up 24 from the day before, and 40 people are being treated in intensive care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date, 3,934,408 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 2,893,271 have received their second dose.

The Scottish Government added that Public Health Scotland is aware of a delay in results from the Glasgow lighthouse laboratory.

An investigation into the delay is ongoing and the laboratory is continuing to process test results while they work to resolve the issue.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images)

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.