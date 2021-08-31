The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Scotland recorded another extremely high daily case figure today with 6,029 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

On Friday a record figure was recorded with 6,835 positive results being reported over a 24 hour period.

On Sunday the record was broken again – however the figure may have been artificially high due to a backlog in the testing process – with 7,113 positive results being reported.

East Dunbartonshire is the worst hit area in Scotland at the moment as cases have more than doubled in the last week.

Between August 22 and August 28, 1,337 new cases were reported, in comparison to the previous seven days when just 562 cases were reported.

Despite the rising case numbers First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that the Scottish Government was not currently considering a “circuit breaker”.

Here are the 10 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 22 and August 28.

1. East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire recorded 1,337 cases of Covid-19 over the last week. This was a case rate of 1229.4 per 100,000 people.

2. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded 1,227.4 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 4,187 cases in total.

3. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,007 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 1,139.9 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Inverclyde Inverclyde is next having recorded 851 cases in the last week. This was a rate of 1,104.3 cases per 100,000 people.