Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Dumfries and Galloway is the worst hit area with 275.1 cases per 100,00 and is followed by North Ayrshire which recorded 263.7 cases per 100,000.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 8 and August 14.

1. Dumfries and Galloway Dumfries and Galloway recorded the highest Covid-19 rate in Scotland in the last seven days with 408 new cases and a rate of 275.1 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. North Ayrshire North Ayrshire recorded 354 new cases in total between August 8 and August 14. This was a rate of 263.7 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded 245.6 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. That was 838 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. East Lothian East Lothian is number four on the list having recorded a rate of 242.8 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. This was 262 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo