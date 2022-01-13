Covid Scotland: Deputy First Minister John Swinney says he doesn't understand 'the fuss' around vaccine certificates

The vaccine passport system was implemented in October, with Scots being asked to show proof of full vaccination through an app or paper record to access nightclubs or large events such as football matches.

The scheme was met with criticism from opposition politicians and venues that would be impacted, who railed against logistical difficulties in implementation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vaccine passport certificate. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking before the Covid-19 recovery committee on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “The vaccine certification scheme works well.

“I fail to understand what the fuss is about it. I think it’s a completely reasonable request for us to make.

“When you have a system in place that involves over ten million individual vaccinations, there’s bound to be teething issues on certain vaccine certificates and I’ve made it clear that ministers will help to resolve any issues.”