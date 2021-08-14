Covid Scotland: Five more deaths recorded as another 1,383 people test positive
According to the latest data released by the Scottish Government, 1,383 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while five more deaths were recorded.
This new figure brings the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 360,983.
Over the last day 25,581 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out and 6.6 per cent of those which reported results were positive.
Yesterday, 336 people were in hospital with the virus, and 39 were being treated in intensive care.
Since the start of the pandemic, 8,029 people in Scotland have died due to coronavirus, including the additional five deaths recorded today.
So far, 4,050,011 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,431,062 have received their second dose.