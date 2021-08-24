The data breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to hold a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday at 12.15pm where she will address the rising case numbers and the Delta Variant.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland this morning Professor Leitch said: “Delta is really hard. You can see it around the world causing problems, so we are concerned.

"A big percentage [of people testing positive] are under 40 so that means the harm is not as significant.

"But people are still harmed by this virus.”

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 14 and August 20.

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 541 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 612.4 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dumfries and Galloway In the last seven days Dumfries and Galloway recorded 866 new cases which was a rate of 584.0 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded a case rate of 560.1 cases per 100,000 people last week. This was 538 new cases in total. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire recorded 562 cases of Covid-19 last week. This was a case rate of 516.8 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales