Covid Scotland: Here are the 11 Lothian areas which recorded the highest Covid rates in the last week as cases soar in Wallyford, Musselburgh and Bonnyrigg
Here are the 11 Lothian areas which have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases between June 20 and June 26.
Following a breakdown of the 13 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates - including Craigmillar, Longstone and West Pilton - we look at the areas of the Lothians hit worst as covid cases soar.
The latest data released by the Scottish Government breaks down case numbers for each neighbourhood in every local authority in Scotland.
Howden recorded 27 coronavirus cases in the last week making it the worst hit area in West Lothian
However, that figure is significantly lower than areas in East Lothian and Midlothian, so it and other areas in West Lothian with lower case numbers are not featured in this breakdown.