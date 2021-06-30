Here are the 11 Lothian areas which recorded the most Covid cases in the last week including Wallyford, Musselburgh and Bonnyrigg.

Here are the 11 Lothian areas which have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases between June 20 and June 26.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:30 pm

Following a breakdown of the 13 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates - including Craigmillar, Longstone and West Pilton - we look at the areas of the Lothians hit worst as covid cases soar.

The latest data released by the Scottish Government breaks down case numbers for each neighbourhood in every local authority in Scotland.

Howden recorded 27 coronavirus cases in the last week making it the worst hit area in West Lothian

However, that figure is significantly lower than areas in East Lothian and Midlothian, so it and other areas in West Lothian with lower case numbers are not featured in this breakdown.

1. Wallyford and Whitecraig

Wallyford and Whitecraig in East Lothian recorded the most coronavirus cases last week across the Lothians. This area has a population of 6,902 and recorded 80 Covid-19 cases between June 20 and 26.

2. Newbattle and Dalhousie

Newbattle and Dalhousie in Midlothian recorded 71 coronavirus cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,635.

3. Musselburgh South

Musselburgh South has a population of 5,594 and recorded 65 Covid-19 cases in the last week.

4. Cockenzie

Cockenzie in East Lothian recorded 63 cases of coronavirus between June 20 and June 26. This area has a population of 5,694.

