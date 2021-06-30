Following a breakdown of the 13 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates - including Craigmillar, Longstone and West Pilton - we look at the areas of the Lothians hit worst as covid cases soar.

The latest data released by the Scottish Government breaks down case numbers for each neighbourhood in every local authority in Scotland.

Howden recorded 27 coronavirus cases in the last week making it the worst hit area in West Lothian

However, that figure is significantly lower than areas in East Lothian and Midlothian, so it and other areas in West Lothian with lower case numbers are not featured in this breakdown.

1. Wallyford and Whitecraig Wallyford and Whitecraig in East Lothian recorded the most coronavirus cases last week across the Lothians. This area has a population of 6,902 and recorded 80 Covid-19 cases between June 20 and 26. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Newbattle and Dalhousie Newbattle and Dalhousie in Midlothian recorded 71 coronavirus cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,635. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Musselburgh South Musselburgh South has a population of 5,594 and recorded 65 Covid-19 cases in the last week. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Cockenzie Cockenzie in East Lothian recorded 63 cases of coronavirus between June 20 and June 26. This area has a population of 5,694. Photo: Google Buy photo