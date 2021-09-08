The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to address MSPs at parliament at around 2pm on Wednesday to give the latest coronavirus update following case numbers rising across Scotland.

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 29 and September 4.

1. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded 1,242.9 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 4,240 cases in total.

2. Inverclyde Inverclyde is next having recorded 938 cases in the last week. This was a rate of 1,217.1 cases per 100,000 people.

3. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,064 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 1,204.4 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Renfrewshire Renfrewshire recorded 2,032 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This was 1,132.7 cases per 100,000 people.