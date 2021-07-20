Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland as the country moves into Level 0 including Midlothian and Dundee
As the country moved into level zero on Monday, the latest figures published by the Scottish Government reveal that Midlothian has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases, closely followed by Dundee City and East Lothian.
The whole of Scotland moved to the lowest level of its five-tier system on Monday.
However, Nicola Sturgeon has warned Covid restrictions are being “eased, not abandoned” as ‘Freedom Day’ applies to England only.
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Midlothian remains the highest on the table of worst hit covid areas in the whole of Scotland with Dundee coming in second.
Edinburgh follows Dundee City at number three while East Lothian is the fourth worst hit area in Scotland this week.
West Lothian has also made it into the worst hit areas at number twelve.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 10 and July 16.