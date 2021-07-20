The whole of Scotland moved to the lowest level of its five-tier system on Monday.

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Midlothian remains the highest on the table of worst hit covid areas in the whole of Scotland with Dundee coming in second.

Edinburgh follows Dundee City at number three while East Lothian is the fourth worst hit area in Scotland this week.

West Lothian has also made it into the worst hit areas at number twelve.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 10 and July 16.

1. Midlothian Midlothian is the worst hit area in Scotland this week having recorded 435 new cases between July 10 and July 16. This was a rate of 470.5 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 586 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 392.4 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh recorded 353.0 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 1,853 new cases. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. East Lothian East Lothian is at number four on the list having recorded a rate of 344.6 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. This was 369 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo