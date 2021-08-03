Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including Inverclyde, West Lothian and North Lanarkshire
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, Inverclyde has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week, closely followed by West Dunbartonshire.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 17 and July 23.
