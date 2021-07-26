Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including Midlothian, Glasgow and North Lanarkshire
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, Midlothian has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week, closely followed by North Lanarkshire.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:46 pm
Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
East Lothian has joined Midlothian in the top three having seen a small surge in cases over the last seven days.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 17 and July 23.
Page 1 of 3