The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed MSP’s in parliament on Tuesday and said data indicates case figures are beginning to decline.

She also confirmed that vaccine passports would be coming into force on October 1 at 5am.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between September 12 and 18.

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 659 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 746.0 cases per 100,000 people.

2. South Ayrshire South Ayrshire recorded 736 cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days. This was a case rate of 656.3 per 100,000 people.

3. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded 653.7 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 2,230 cases in total.

4. Renfrewshire Renfrewshire recorded 1,122 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This was 625.5 cases per 100,000 people.