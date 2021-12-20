The latest Scottish Government data shows no new deaths have been recorded since the day before, but officials said registry offices are generally closed at weekends which can affect the number recorded.

It means the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains 9,781.

The test positivity rate stood at 15.2 per cent in Monday’s figures, up from 13.9 per cent on Sunday.

There were 516 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Sunday, 12 higher than the previous figures, and a total of 38 people were in intensive care.

So far, 4,372,129 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,993,642 have received their second dose, and 2,561,480 have received a third dose or booster.

Covid Scotland: Highest number of daily cases recorded today since September. (Picture credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)