Coronavirus: How accurate are lateral flow tests? What does test sensitivity mean? (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Media)

With Scotland most recently reporting 3,799 positive cases for the last 24 hours on July 7 and the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today urging people to exercise caution as two hospitals in the country are moved into Code Black after reaching capacity, lateral flow tests are still being advised as a way to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Also known as lateral flow devices or rapid covid-19 tests, lateral flow tests are to be used by those not displaying any common covid-19 symptoms and recommended to be taken twice a week, every 3-4 days.

The tests offer results within just half an hour, meaning that they have quickly evolved as a quick and easy, if not slightly uncomfortable way, of identifying if you have caught the virus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many workplaces now rely on employees routinely using lateral flow tests to check whether they have been infected with Covid as a way of preventing it from spreading between colleagues and packs were delivered to attendees of Glasgow’s Euro 2020 Fan Zone last month following a rise in cases.

Anyone who tests positive on lateral flow test must report this and then seek confirmation of the result with a PCR test, with the need for confirmation and reports of increased false-positives with lateral flow devices prompting some scepticism about their accuracy.

Here’s what you need to know.

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

According to the NHS and UK Government, research carried out in March 2021 indicated that lateral flow tests are at least 99.9% accurate – with a minimal chance of seeing a false-positive result from one of these tests.

But reports from the British Medical Journal (BMJ) have said that based on recent studies from fellow UK-based health institution Cochrane, there is reason to suggest that this might not be the full picture.

This comes following a review published by Cochrane on March 24 this year, which suggested that lateral flow tests could be better at identifying people with symptoms rather than those who are asymptomatic.

The Cochrane study, led by University of Birmingham professor Jon Deeks, found that for those confirmed to have covid-19, lateral flow antigen tests correctly identified the virus in 72% of people with symptoms.

When it came to those showing no symptoms, the devices only identified covid-19 in 58% of those with confirmed coronavirus.

What does test sensitivity mean?

Measuring the accuracy of tests such as lateral flow or PCR tests takes place by determining their sensitivity, which means finding out how likely a test is to identify whether someone is really infected according to its true positivity rate.

The Cochrane review, which pooled together a range of studies on lateral flow test accuracy, is among several which have found that lateral flow tests generally offer less sensitivity than PCR tests – which have been described as the gold standard in coronavirus testing while not always 100% accurate.

The slightly reduced sensitivity of lateral flow tests means that it can be prone to resulting in higher levels of false positives.

Lateral flow devices are viewed as generally offering a lower sensitivity rate and as such, are prone to producing higher levels of false positives.

Sensitivity is measured alongside a test’s ‘specificity’, or true negative rate, for which lateral flow tests are thought to perform more accurately.

But scientists and health officials are urged that a negative lateral flow test result should still not be considered absolute confirmation of not having the virus, advising that receiving this result should not see people immediately relax their behaviour and commitment to covid-19 safety precautions and rules.

This is because their accuracy can still differ depending on where and how these tests are carried out, with the most reliable lateral flow tests results seen as more reliable when administered by health professionals.

PCR tests therefore remain an important way to confirm a positive lateral flow result and diminish the risk of false positives, with their greater sensitivity and a specificity (true negative rate) of over 95%.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.