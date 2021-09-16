With the school term and new academic year for freshers in full swing in Edinburgh and its surrounding areas, more of us are starting to feel the effect of more common colds and bugs as coronavirus still looms large.

Despite concerns over recent spikes in Scotland and across all of its local authorities, coronavirus cases in the Capital and beyond recently have begun to fall once more.

But how many cases of Covid-19 have there been in Edinburgh and the Lothians so far?

This is how many daily positive Covid cases have been confirmed for the City of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian – and how many cumulative coronavirus cases each local authority has seen so far.

How many Covid cases are there in Edinburgh and the Lothians?

Edinburgh

The most recent figures published by Public Health Scotland saw 332 new positive Covid cases reported for Edinburgh City on 13 September.

This showed daily cases reported for the Capital fall by almost half in the space of 10 days, with Edinburgh seeing 676 confirmed cases of coronavirus on 2 September.

In the seven days from 6 September to 12 September, Edinburgh recorded 3,136 positive cases and a seven day rate of 594.4 cases per 100,000 people.

East Lothian

There were 62 positive Covid cases on 13 September, with positive daily cases in the locality reaching a recent peak of 128 on 31 August.

Daily positive coronavirus cases were at their highest in East Lothian on 21 June 2021, with 171 confirmed cases reported.

Midlothian

88 new positive Covid cases were reported in Midlothian on 13 September, placing its cumulative total of Covid-19 cases as at 9,485 so far.

The area has seen 724 cases in the last seven day period, with a seven day case rate of 777.2 positive cases per 100,000 in Midlothian.

West Lothian

According to the latest PHS data, West Lothian most recently saw 228 new Covid-19 cases on 13 September.

The council area has recorded 17,775 confirmed coronavirus to date.

Its latest seven day total saw 1,388 new cases reported between 6 and 12 September, with a higher seven day rate of 755.1 cases per 100,000 population.

What is the total number of people who have had Covid-19 in Edinburgh?

As the largest and most densely populated of the four council areas looked at, it is unsurprising that the City of Edinburgh’s cumulative total of positive Covid cases is far higher than that of East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.

As of 13 September, the Edinburgh council area has recorded a total of 49,056 positive coronavirus cases.

West Lothian’s total of 17,775 positive cases to date is the second highest, followed by Midlothian and East Lothian with 9,485 and 8,931 respectively.

Is Edinburgh’s Covid case count higher than other Scottish councils?

While Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital, it is not the country’s largest local council – nor the local authority with the highest cumulative positive Covid cases.

As Scotland’s largest council area of its 32 local authorities, Glasgow City has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases to date with 84,259 positive coronavirus cases as of 13 September.

Edinburgh City marks the second largest amount of Covid cases, but is also Scotland’s second largest local authority.

PHS’s seven day case rate counter currently sees West Dunbartonshire take the top spot for the Scottish area with the highest seven day positive rate.

Between 6 and 12 September, it saw 983 new positive cases and 1,112.7 cases per 100,000 people in the locality.

