This list covers all 14 Scottish health boards and includes the total number of Omicron cases detected so far in each, as well as the number each area has risen by in the last 24 hours.
Yesterday the total figure in Scotland was sitting at 186, and today it has risen by 110 to 296.
Nicola Sturgeon announced new guidance in Parliament on Tuesday asking that people limit socialising to just three households ahead of Christmas.
Here is the latest breakdown of the Omicron variant in Scotland.
